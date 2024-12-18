Karnataka to soon get DGP for cybercrime wing

BELAGAVI: Recording a first in India, Karnataka will have a Director General of Police (DGP) in charge of cyber security. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said on Tuesday that the state will have a DGP exclusively to monitor cybercrimes in the state, and will take charge soon.

Replying to Congress MLA NA Haris in the Legislative Assembly, Dr Parameshwara said that the number of cybercrime cases is increasing with each passing day and this has become a cause for concern. “However, we are handling such cases effectively,” he added.

To curb cybercrimes, the state will procure state of the art electronic equipment. “Like the national cybercrime reporting portal 1930, we too have our own portal. There are 43 CEN police stations in the state and police personnel and officers are being trained to combat cybercrimes,” he said.

Stating that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has a cybercrime investigation and training centre, he said sophisticated weapons and equipment have been procured for the centre.

Gujarat has Cybercrime and Forensic University, which trains police officers in cyber-related crimes and other aspects, he said and added that he had visited it. The police department has plans to send its officers there for training.

A Rs 120-crore command centre will be established in the state, where six lakh CCTV cameras installed in various state government departments can be accessed. Bengaluru has 7,500 such cameras, Dr Parameshwara said.