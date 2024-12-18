Land Revenue Act amended to curb encroachment in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: The state government has brought in an amendment to Section 12 of the Land Revenue Act 1964, aiming to prevent encroachment of public properties. The bill will now be termed the Karnataka land Revenue (Third Amendment) Act 2024.

According to Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, the Act will empower assistant commissioners and survey department authorities to hear disputes pertaining to public properties. “When people encroach on government properties, the eviction takes a long time and the issue reaches courts. However, appeals to assistant commissioners and other authorities will help us protect government properties,” he said.

The amendment will help in conversion of industrial land which will in turn come to the aid of small-time investors.

Opposition members welcomed the bill and suggested strengthening the legal cell of the Revenue Department to take on land sharks who are armed with a battery of high-profile advocates. Byregowda said he will ensure a strong legal team.