MCC Bank chairman arrested after customer dies by suicide alleging harassment in Karnataka

According to the complaint, Anil Lobo allegedly withdrew Rs 9 lakhs from the deceased's account using a self-cheque. Consequently, the outstanding loan amount remained unpaid, leading to further mental distress for the deceased. The house was handed back to the family around six months ago for their residence, but the financial burden persisted.

In the video which was circulated in WhatsApp to several groups and individuals, Manohar says "Anil Lobo of MCC Bank is responsible for this. He seized my house, and despite paying Rs 15 lakhs, Rs 9 lakhs was withdrawn from my account."

Lobo has been booked under offenses punishable under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said a detailed investigation is underway to verify the allegations and establish the facts surrounding the incident.

In a statement, MCC Bank said that Manohar who had obtained loan had not repaid it on time. Hence, the bank had initiated the recovery process as per the law.

It said the borrower was also given the opportunity to repay the loan at concessional interest but he didn't. Further, the bank denied any interference in Periera's savings bank account and alleged that he took his own life due to personal reasons and had unnecessarily dragged the bank chairman's name in order tarnish his and ban's image.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)