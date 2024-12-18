North Karnataka given step-motherly treatment by govts, say Region MLAs in Assembly

BELAGAVI: Cutting across party lines, MLAs from North Karnataka raised several major issues concerning the region and questioned the “stepmotherly” treatment meted out to the area by successive governments as far as development is concerned.

During a special discussion on the development of North Karnataka in the Assembly, ruling party MLA Prakash Koliwad said, “The per capita income in North Karnataka is Rs 1.2 Lakh, while it is Rs 4.7 Lakh for South Karnataka. North Karnataka is far behind in GDP, literacy rate, employment and number of industries. Haveri has only nine industries, but Bengaluru has 7,000. North Karnataka does not have a single public enterprise, while the South has HAL, BHEL and many others. South has two international airports, while plans are being made for another one in Tumakuru. But the North does not have a single such airport.”

He said, “When I see this situation, I remember late minister Umesh Katti’s demand for a separate state for North Karnataka. None of the governments have thought of resolving this difference and bringing equality across the state.”

He urged the present Congress government to implement the Nanjundappa commission report and provide all basic infrastructure to North Karnataka. He said all vacant government posts should be filled up, quality education imparted, more industries set up, tourism improved and agricultural growth promoted in North Karnataka.

‘Extend Belagavi session for three weeks’

BJP MLA and party state president BY Vijayendra said, “The government held the first cabinet meeting in Kalaburgi on September 17 and announced a separate ministry for North Karnataka development and Rs 17,770 crore for the Kalyana-Karnataka region.

Though two months passed, there has been no movement on the announcements. As declared in its manifesto, the government should release Rs 40,000 crore every year to complete the Upper Krishna Project in the next five years. The tur crop has been damaged in lakhs of hectares in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and other districts because of diseases. Farmers in distress should be extended assistance and tur prices must be revised. All the crest gates of the Tungabhadra dam should be repaired to prevent loss of water.”