After 40 years, Mysore Sandal Soap to come up with new packaging, logo

BENGALURU: Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), globally recognised for its iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, is set to expand its footprint with the addition of around 480 new distributors across India in 2025.

While the brand has primarily been available in the southern states, it will now branch out to regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Gujarat, Punjab, and all other states to increase its market presence.

Moreover, the oval-shaped Mysore Sandal Soap, which has kept the same logo, packaging - red and green-coloured cardboard boxes and tagline “The only soap with 100% pure sandalwood oil”, for the past 40 years, will refresh its branding next year, with a new logo and tagline.

KSDL officials told TNIE that around 81% of KSDL’s sales come from the southern states. Surprisingly, Karnataka is not the top consumer of its iconic Mysore Sandal Soap. Andhra Pradesh leads demand, followed by Tamil Nadu, with Karnataka coming in third. This strong loyalty in the southern markets is attributed to cultural fondness and decades of targeted marketing efforts in these regions. However, as the 108-year-old PSU looks to expand its reach, it now plans to penetrate other states to showcase Karnataka’s most iconic product — the Mysore Sandal Soap.

“The company offers a range of products from incense sticks to multipurpose cleaners. Yet, most customers come for the Mysore Sandal Soap,” KSDL Managing Director Dr Prashanth PKM said. This product has become a cultural staple, maintaining its classic appeal through the years. “To broaden its reach, KSDL plans to partner with e-commerce platforms next year, allowing customers across the country to buy their products online,” he revealed.

Furthermore, Prashanth added that KSDL plans to adopt modern trading practices by placing its products in popular mall chains and Metro stations to capture the attention of consumers. “Currently, modern trading was only limited to Bengaluru, however, it will now also be done in other metropolitan cities like Hyderabad and Delhi,” he said.

This year, KSDL achieved a record turnover of Rs 1,500 crore in March 2024, the highest in four decades. According to KSDL officials, diversifying its product portfolio and enhancing marketing channels have been key to its success.