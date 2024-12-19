Allegation of abuse against Karnataka Minister Laxmi: BJP leader C T Ravi booked, taken into custody

BELAGAVI: Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi was taken into police custody after an FIR was registered against him, for allegedly using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on Thursday, police said.

He was taken into the police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Based on the complaint filed by the Minister, a case has been registered against the BJP leader under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.

While Ravi on his part has denied the allegations as "false", Congress leaders said Hebbalkar has complained to the Legislative Council Chairman on the matter.