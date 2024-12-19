Amid Yatnal tirade, Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra meets PM Modi in Delhi 

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
The meeting assumes significance as it comes at a time when the “animosity” between Vijayendra and senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has reached its crescendo. Yatnal is a vocal critic of Vijayendra and his father, BS Yediyurappa.
Vijayendra flew straight from Belagavi—where the legislature session is underway—to Delhi.
“Honoured to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji in New Delhi today. Our PM’s unwavering dedication, energy, and hard work inspire millions of Karyakarthas like me to work harder and contribute to nation-building. Thank you, PM Modi Ji, for your valuable time and guidance. Immensely inspirational(sic),” Vijayendra posted on ‘X’.
Vijayendra said that he met the PM and sought his blessings on completing one year in office as the state BJP chief.
“His (Modi’s) words inspired us to formulate programmes so that the participation of the youth in the great work of strengthening the nation along with the growth of the organisation will go beyond expectations....,” Vijayendra added.
During his two-day visit to Delhi, Vijayendra is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and brief the latter about the political developments in Karnataka, including the party’s dismal performance in the recent bypolls. He is also likely to discuss the upcoming polls to local bodies and the prospects of the NDA in the old Mysuru region, said sources.
Vijayendra wants to send out a strong message that the BJP high command is in his favour despite Yatnal and his team trying to dislodge him from the president post.
Yatnal and his team, including Kumar Bangarappa, GM Siddeshwara, Ramesh Jarkiholi, and others, had camped in Delhi last week but could not meet the top brass leaders except for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Yet, they have been claiming that there would be a change in guard in the state-unit in January 2025.