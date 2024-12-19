Amid Yatnal tirade, Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra meets PM Modi in Delhi 

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes at a time when the “animosity” between Vijayendra and senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has reached its crescendo. Yatnal is a vocal critic of Vijayendra and his father, BS Yediyurappa.

Vijayendra flew straight from Belagavi—where the legislature session is underway—to Delhi.

“Honoured to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji in New Delhi today. Our PM’s unwavering dedication, energy, and hard work inspire millions of Karyakarthas like me to work harder and contribute to nation-building. Thank you, PM Modi Ji, for your valuable time and guidance. Immensely inspirational(sic),” Vijayendra posted on ‘X’.

Vijayendra said that he met the PM and sought his blessings on completing one year in office as the state BJP chief.

“His (Modi’s) words inspired us to formulate programmes so that the participation of the youth in the great work of strengthening the nation along with the growth of the organisation will go beyond expectations....,” Vijayendra added.