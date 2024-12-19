Karnataka: Nod from CM must for transfers after general transfer period

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the chief secretary to direct department heads not to transfer officials without prior permission from him after the general transfer period every year.

The CM said that in spite of his note and a circular from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms that transfers after the general transfer period should get prior permission from the chief minister, the order is not being adhered to. Permission has to be sought for better administration of departments, the CM said.

“If prior permission is not taken before initiating the transfer process of any employee, action will be taken against the concerned additional chief secretary or principal Secretary or secretary along with the department head for violating the chief minister’s instruction. Despite the order, many such appeals are coming to the CM’s Office for approval,’’ he said.

The CM instructed the chief secretary to direct additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries not to send files related to transfers towards the end of the general transfer period.

Action will be taken against secretaries or senior officials of departments if transfers are carried out during the non-transfer period without the chief minister’s consent, he said.