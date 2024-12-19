Kodagu police solve fake gold jewellery loan scam

MADIKERI: A total of 10 accused have been arrested by Kodagu police in a fake gold jewellery loan scam reported across the banks in Kodagu. The police are yet to arrest two more accused in the case. Investigations are ongoing and the accused have been booked under BNS 111 under the organized crime section.

The arrested are from Napoklu, Bhagamandala and Kerala state. The accused were involved in creating fake gold bangles that resembled gold jewellery and pledged the jewellery in banks to avail loan.

The incident came to light after fake jewels were pledged by Moosa (37), a resident of Emmemadu village in the district, at the DCC Bank in Madikeri.

Investigations from this case revealed that similar pledges were made across DCC banks in other branches including at Bhagamandala and Virajpet even as a few cases were also reported at Cooperative Banks.

“The accused pledged fake gold jewellery across DCC Banks as the loan amount for one gram of gold is higher compared to other banks. Further, the accused targeted cooperative banks for the same reason,” confirmed SP K Ramajan, addressing a press conference in Madikeri.