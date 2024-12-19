Snehamayi Krishna alleges inducements to withdraw Muda case

MYSURU: RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police here alleging pressure and attempts to bribe him to withdraw a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Krishna told TNIE that Harsha, who allegedly identified himself as a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, and another person named Srinidhi attempted to coerce him into withdrawing the case.

The duo offered inducements to him and his family members, claiming that they had struck a Rs 3-crore deal with RTI activist Gangaraju to withdraw a case. They claimed that Rs 1.5 crore had been paid to Gangaraju as advance, Krishna said.

He said on December 13, he was approached by Srinidhi near the MUDA office, who introduced Harsha to him as a representative of Parvathi. Harsha reportedly asked him not to go ahead with the plea to transfer the case to CBI stating that Parvathi is distressed by the probe.

Krishna said that he did not give in to their repeated requests and appeals to withdraw his case. He alleged that on December 15, Harsha and Srinidhi visited his house at Bhairaveshwaranagar and attempted to persuade his son Vivek to convince him to withdraw the case.

Along with his complaint, Krishna submitted a clip from CCTV cameras at his house, which reportedly shows Harsha and Srinidhi speaking to his son on December 15.

While Krishna claimed Harsha to be Parvathi’s personal secretary, Harsha and Srinidhi are said to be active members of BJP.

Krishna sought immediate action to ensure his family’s safety and a thorough investigation into his complaint.