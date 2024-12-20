CM Siddaramaiah slams Amit Shah over Ambedkar remarks; calls BJP anti-Constitution

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday stepped up the attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his recent comments on Dr BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

Reading out a detailed statement in the assembly amid din by both BJP and the Congress MLAs over the issue, the CM claimed that Shah would have been a “gujari” (scrap dealer) if there was no Dr Ambedkar’s constitution.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the main reason behind BJP and Sangh Parivar’s hatred for Dr Ambedkar was the Constitution. The CM said that in 1927, Dr Ambedkar publicly burned the Manusmriti and 22 years later, he created a new Constitution. Siddaramaiah charged that the hatred of the BJP and the RSS for Ambedkar was not new.

Dr Ambedkar dedicated the Constitution to the country on November 30, 1949. Four days later, the RSS mouthpiece ‘Organiser’ wrote an editorial against the Constitution, the Chief Minister added.

Siddaramaiah further said that if Dr Ambedkar was not there, he and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge would not have occupied high positions. Instead, he would have had to stay in his village grazing cattle, Siddaramaiah added.