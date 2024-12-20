CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya

MYSURU: Mandya has been decked up for the three-day 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be held behind Sanjo Hospital on Bengaluru- Mysuru highway.

Thousands of Kannadigas from across the state have started arriving for the sammelana being held after 30 years in Mandya to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

The city has been illuminated and Kannada flags displayed along prominent roads and circles. The “Maha Mantap” has been named after Kempananjammani and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the main stage after Sir M Visvesvaraya and Sir Mirza Ismail, and the main arch after former chief minister SM Krishna and Bala Gangadharanatha Swamiji.

The organisers will hold 31 sessions, including on the status of Kannada literature and its challenges, and the need for promoting Kannada as a medium of instruction.

Stalls exhibiting books, handicraft and various other items from across the state have come up on the venue spread over 80 acres of land. As many as 140 food counters have been set up. More than 300 cooks will prepare food for visitors and delegates during the meet.

Over 6,000 registered delegates will be given kits each packed with 500 gm of jaggery, sugar, bedsheet, toothbrush, paste, soap and a leather bag.

District in-charge minister Chaluvarayaswamy said 105 buses will be pressed into service for the benefit of visitors from various taluks. Special buses will ply between Bengaluru and Mysuru every half hour.

The sammelan will begin with the hoisting of Kannada flag by Chaluvarayaswamy. Pramodha Devi Wadiyar will inaugurate a procession in which sammelana president Go Ru Channabasappa will be brought to the venue. More than 50 cultural troupes will perform during the procession. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekar Kambar will participate in the inaugural ceremony.