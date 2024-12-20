Ethical concerns around AI are genuine, need scrutiny: Experts

BENGALURU: The ethical concerns around Artificial Intelligence (AI) are serious and genuine and are not being addressed to the extent they should be.

“We are in an AI hype cycle with scant empirical data on how it will help us mitigate deep-seated and critical societal and developmental issues. The perceived benefits of AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) at the moment are more in the nature of conjectures and need backing with solid evidence of impact on the ground, especially when it comes to under-served and marginal social groups,” Prof Amit Prakash, head of the department, Digital Humanities and Societal Systems (DHSS), International Institute of Information Technology - Bangalore (IIIT-B) told TNIE.

On November 26, former OpenAI employee Suchir Balaji (26), who had openly criticised his former company’s practices, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment. Balaji had raised concerns about the ethics and use of copyrighted materials to train generative AI models like ChatGPT.

“His (Balaji) concerns around sourcing of data, and ethics are genuine and not unfounded. What data is being used to train AI generative models? Is there a robust consent mechanism? The issue of possible copyright infringement is real and needs to be addressed,” said Prakash.

The senior researcher elaborated that while there are laws in India and several other countries on IT and data protection as well as guidelines on ethical AI by multilateral organisations like Unesco (UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) and professional bodies like IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), the “institutional arrangements to implement and enforce them are still in infancy. There is a huge vacuum there”.