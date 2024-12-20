Karnataka: Locals demand security at Gokarna beaches following increase in drownings  

KARWAR: The closure of Murdeshwar beach has increased the footfalls in other famous beaches of Uttara Kannada district including Gokarna. In the last one week, seven people including two foreign tourists have been rescued from drowning on Gokarna beach.

As the new year eve approaching the locals are demanding added security and rescue measures at Gokarna and other beaches in Uttara Kannada district

Tourists enjoying themselves in the water are losing their lives in the sea. Recently five students from Kolar and Bengaluru drowned at the Murudeshwar beach. Consequently, access to Murudeshwar beach has been restricted for tourists.

However, tourists are visiting other areas, and at Gokarna's Kudle Beach, lifeguards have saved five domestic and international tourists in the past four days.

At Kudle Beach, an Italian tourist named George, who was drowning in the sea, was rescued. While swimming in the sea, he got caught in a whirlpool and called for help. Lifeguards Nagendra S Kurle, Pradeep Ambig, and tourist guide Shekhar Harikantra promptly rescued him.

The experts call for police security at the beaches till the new year is over. "There is no crowd control at our beaches. The police presence is essential especially during holiday seasons and on weekends. Many tourists unknowingly venture into the deep sea and get themselves in trouble," said a tour operator from Gokarna.