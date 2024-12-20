MUDA scam case: Karnataka HC extends deadline for Lokayukta report on Siddaramaiah’s wife’s land allotment

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday extended the December 24 deadline to January 28, for submission of the investigation report by Lokayukta police into alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 compensatory sites to BM Parvathy, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Justice M Nagaprasanna orally observed that it is very shocking to know that the emergent notice issued by court was not served to the chief minister, whose address is Vidhana Soudha, opposite the high court, even after 35 days.

He passed an interim order while adjourning the hearing of the petition filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, seeking directions to transfer the investigation to Central Bureau of Investigation on January 15, 2025, with directions to all respondents to file objections.

Before this, the court passed an interim order of stay for further investigation. However, senior advocate Prof Ravivarma Kumar, representing Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy, objected to the interim order passed on Thursday, and said the earlier interim order passed by court to submit the report of the progress of the investigation on the ground that despite notice being not served to his client Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others and also to the interim order of stay.

It is not understandable as to how these orders were passed suomotu by the court in haste and such orders were obtained by misleading this court, he alleged.

Senior counsel K G Raghavan, representing Snehamayi Krishna, raised serious objections to the submissions made by Prof Kumar and justified the interim orders passed by court.