Vijayendra accuses Congress of insulting Ambedkar; urges Siddaramaiah to resign for Dalit CM

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president and Shikaripura MLA BY Vijayendra on Thursday suggested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to stop “misusing the name of Dr BR Ambedkar” and pave the way for a Dalit to become the state’s CM.

“Siddaramaiah, who is mired in corruption, should have resigned as CM three months ago. You did not do that. Time has not yet passed. If you are really honest, resign and allow a Dalit to become the CM. Stop hatching political conspiracies and misuse the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar as the people of the country will not forgive you,” Vijayendra said.

Addressing the media upon his return from New Delhi, Vijayendra hit out at the Congress, accusing it of insulting Dr BR Ambedkar.

He said the Congress was misinterpreting the words of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Dr Ambedkar by editing the video to project him in a bad light.

“If there is any party that has insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar, it is the Congress. You have defeated him in the Lok Sabha elections and hence have no right to speak about Dr Ambedkar,” he said.

BY Vijayendra clarified that during his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, he did not discuss the issue of celebrating former CM BS Yediyurappa’s birthday in a big manner as wished by his supporters.

“Prime Minister Modi listened to me calmly for about 15 minutes despite his work pressure... he gave some suggestions from the organisational point of view,” he said. Vijayendra was scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah but could not as the latter was busy in tackling the controversy that erupted following his recent statement on Dr BR Ambedkar, informed sources said.