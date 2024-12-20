Will take steps to ensure inclusive development of north Karnataka, says CM Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: CM Siddaramaiah said that the State Government will take necessary action for the inclusive development of North Karnataka, immediately after receiving a report from the Govindrao-led High Power Committee, which was set up to address regional imbalances arising from the implementation of Nanjundappa Committee recommendations.

While replying to a discussion on the development of North Karnataka in the Assembly on Thursday, Siddaramaiah acknowledged that despite spending Rs 31,000 crore since 2013 on various development initiatives, progress in the region had not met expectations.

He had previously promised to form a high-power committee to assess the existing regional disparities and that commitment has now been fulfilled.

The CM said there is a significant disparity between North and South Karnataka in terms of infrastructure, particularly in health and education sectors.

The Govindrao Committee report is expected to provide valuable insights on bridging these gaps, he said. The CM said his administration is committed to completing Upper Krishna Project Phase III.