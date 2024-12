MANDYA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the central government is trying to impose Hindi across the country, posing a threat to regional languages like Kannada. Everyone should protest against such imposition of Hindi and save Kannada, he said after inaugurating the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana here.

He appealed to Kannadigas to speak and teach Kannada to non-Kannadigas and to save the rich language.

Attacking the Centre over allegedly discriminating against the state in devolution of funds and taxes, he said the central government paid Rs 55,000 crore against Rs 4.5 lakh crore tax collected by the state, affecting its development.

He accused the Centre of imposing higher taxes on the common man and reducing taxes on corporate companies. This has hit the purchasing power of the people, forcing the state government to introduce five guarantees for the benefit of the people, he added.

