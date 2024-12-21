NIA arrests absconding Popular Front of India member in Delhi

BENGALURU: The NIA on Friday arrested an absconding state executive member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in BJP leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder case.

In an official release, NIA stated that “Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, who had a lookout circular against him, was picked up on arrival from Bahrain at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi”.

“Sherif was the PFI state executive committee member and head of the outfit’s service team. He, along with the co-accused, was involved in imparting arms training to service team members in Freedom Community Hall, Mittur. Kodaje was also responsible for conveying instructions for targeted killings after discussion at the state executive committee of PFI. It was on these instructions that accused Mustafa Paichar and his team had brutally hacked Praveen Nettaru to death,” the NIA stated. “The conspiracy was aimed at spreading terror and communal hatred and unrest in society.”

Nettaru was a BJP Yuva Morcha member. He was allegedly murdered by PFI cadres and members on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada District. NIA, which took over the investigation on August 4, 2022, has so far arrested 20 persons and charge sheeted 23 accused, including three absconders, in the case RC-36/2022/NIA/DLI.