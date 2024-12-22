CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar review preparations for CWC meeting in Belagavi

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar here on Saturday held deliberations with their cabinet colleagues and Congress functionaries on the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting slated to be held in Belagavi on December 26.

They also discussed details of a public rally to be held on December 27. The event marks the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the AICC plenary session in Belagavi in 1924. “In which direction should we take our country? The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will decide on the party’s struggle in the coming days,” Shivakumar said after taking part in the meeting at CM’s home office Krishna. He told the media that the CM discussed the preparations for the historic programme. “All MLAs will be invited for the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, regardless of their party affiliation,” he said.

“The CWC meeting will be held at 3 pm on December 26 and all members of the committee, all PCC presidents, AICC general secretaries, office-bearers and 150 MPs will participate in this meeting,” he said.

“A huge public meeting will be held on December 27 under the chairmanship of Mallikarjun Kharge and many national leaders will speak. Workers and leaders from every corner of the state will voluntarily participate in the event,” he said.

The unveiling of the statue of Mahatma Gandhiji will see the participation of the Speaker of the Assembly and Chairman of the Council, and leaders of opposition parties, he said. “The public will be barred and only MLAs, MPs and guests will be allowed for this programme for security reasons,” he clarified.

Asked whether resolutions will be adopted at the CWC meeting, he said AICC will take a decision on the issue.