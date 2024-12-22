Cops got instructions over phone, says CT Ravi

BENGALURU: BJP MLC CT Ravi on Saturday alleged that the Belagavi police official, who arrested him on Thursday evening, took him to many isolated places, including sugarcane fields and a stone crusher unit, at night.

“They took me to a stone crusher unit. It was a dead-end and nothing was visible. I started screaming and asked them why they took me there in the middle of the night. What was their intention? Fortunately, some media persons reached,” Ravi told reporters.

The BJP MLC said the police officials in the vehicle were getting calls every 10 to 15 minutes and they were following the instructions. “They were getting instructions over their phone to seize my phone. They tried over 20 times to take away my phone. They even held my neck and tried to forcibly take away the phone. But, I did not give it. I had shared by live location with my wife,” he said showing an injury mark on his hand. Such marks are there on his back and stomach, the BJP MLC said.

Ravi said in the presence of Belagavi Rural SP Bheemashankar Guled, a drunk person forcibly tried to take his phone. Even the SP asked him to hand over the phone.

The former minister said he was not allowed to meet his lawyer in the police station. “As per law, they need to tell me the reason for my arrest, give me a copy of the FIR, and also allow me to meet the lawyer. They also need to inform the family. None of that was done in my case,” he said.

Ravi said he gave a complaint about an attack on him in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha premises, but the police refused to register an FIR.