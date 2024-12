BENGALURU: BJP MLC CT Ravi on Saturday alleged that there was a plot to murder him and demanded a judicial probe into the developments that followed his arrest by the Belagavi police. Ravi was arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly making obscene remarks against Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. He has denied the allegations.

“Even now I face a threat to my life and it is the government’s responsibility to provide security. If there is anything untoward happens, the government has to take the responsibility,” Ravi said in Bengaluru. He alleged that he was assaulted and taken to different places, including isolated spots and sugarcane fields, in the night.

The conduct of the Belagavi Police Commissioner, Belagavi Rural SP, and police, who took him to different places was suspicious, the BJP MLC said. “Judicial probe should be ordered. Their call records of officials and private phones need to be examined. Who was giving the directives to the police... was it the CM, the DycM, Laxmi Hebbalkar, or senior officers? “ Ravi said, adding that his phone was being tapped.

The Congress dismissed Ravi’s allegations and Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Choudhary urged Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to order a high-level probe into Ravi allegedly using obscene remarks against Laxmi.