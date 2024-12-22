DPR for tunnel road to solve Bandipur night traffic ban

BENGALURU: Issues pertaining to the night traffic ban on the 24.7 km stretch passing through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) have resurfaced again.

The ministry of road transport recently sought a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for constructing a tunnel road passing through BTR to ensure there is unhindered, round-the-clock traffic from Wayanad to Mysuru on the National Highway -212 (now called National Highway-766).

The directions were issued after Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari’s meeting with John Brittas, a Member of Parliament from Kerala.

This has started a debate among conservationists and others on prioritising development over environment.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) sources said they heard of the work, but are waiting for an official communication to start work on preparing the Detailed Project Report.

A senior forest official, wishing anonymity, said, “The proposal to construct a tunnel road is not new. It was discussed two years ago after the idea of constructing an elevated road on the stretch was shelved due to environmental and financial reasons.”

He said there is a need to find a permanent solution as it is regularly raised by the Kerala government. “Traffic volume has increased, but there is already a well-developed alternative route,” the official said.

In 2019, the Supreme Court issued orders banning the movement of traffic from 9 pm to 6 am on the 24.7 km stretch.

The Karnataka High Court and SC acknowledged the suggestion of the Karnataka government and experts to use the alternative route to reach Wayanad from Mysuru through NH-275, also known as State Highway- 90, when NH-212 is closed. This route is 35 km longer than NH-212, measuring 59.7 km. The state government spent Rs 75 crore to improve NH-275 connecting Hunsur, Gonikoppa, Kutta, Sulthan Bathery and Moolehole.

Experts and conservationists objected to the tunnel road. They pointed out, “The matter is subjudice in SC. It was also reviewed by the committee of secretary, headed by cabinet secretary, which told the SC that the question of revoking the ban does not arise. Following this, the SC said the status quo should be maintained.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has also examined the case. Now till SC issues final orders, nothing can be done, unless the ministry files a separate petition before the Supreme Court, which will be challenged,” said a onservationist, also an SC petitioner.