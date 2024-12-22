Government is waiting for Govind Rao Committee report: CM Siddaramaiah

KALABURAGI: The Karnataka Government is committed to the comprehensive development of the State rather than more development in one region and neglect of other regions, said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Inaugurating the newly constructed building of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences here on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said that over two decades back, the government constituted a high power committee headed by Dr. D. N. Nanjundappa for redressal of Regional Imbalance. The Committee submitted its report in the year 2002.

In the report, Nanjundappa stated that of the 175 taluks of the State, 114 taluks are backward. Of these 114 taluks, 39 are most backward, 40 are more backward and 35 are backward. Of the 39 more backward taluks, 21 taluks belonged to the Kalyana Karnataka Region, Siddramaiah said.

It was the report given more than two decades back and at that time 175 taluks and now the number of taluks has increased to 240. Many taluks have developed.

To study how many taluks have developed and how many taluks have still remained backward, the government has constituted a committee headed by Govind Rao and six months time has been given to the committee to submit its report.