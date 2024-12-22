Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Jayadeva Hospital in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the new building of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah announced that the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research would start functioning from the new building in the first week of January. He said that the new building of the Jayadeva Heart Hospital here would meet the needs of the people of the region as it is a 371-bed hospital, constructed with the grant given by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.

This is the third Jayadeva Hospital to have its own building, the first two being in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Construction of Jayadeva Hospital at Hubli is in progress, the Chief Minister said.

He said that Jayadeva Hospital is known for the best treatment which would be helpful to the poor people as the BPL families would get free treatment in the hospital and the people of other categories would get the treatment at affordable prices and much less than other corporate hospitals.

The Chief Minister instructed the staff of the hospital to maintain cleanliness as it would affect positively and prevent the people from diseases. We should always remember that prevention is better than cure, Siddaramaiah said.