Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Jayadeva Hospital in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the new building of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Kalaburagi on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah announced that the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research would start functioning from the new building in the first week of January. He said that the new building of the Jayadeva Heart Hospital here would meet the needs of the people of the region as it is a 371-bed hospital, constructed with the grant given by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.
This is the third Jayadeva Hospital to have its own building, the first two being in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Construction of Jayadeva Hospital at Hubli is in progress, the Chief Minister said.
He said that Jayadeva Hospital is known for the best treatment which would be helpful to the poor people as the BPL families would get free treatment in the hospital and the people of other categories would get the treatment at affordable prices and much less than other corporate hospitals.
The Chief Minister instructed the staff of the hospital to maintain cleanliness as it would affect positively and prevent the people from diseases. We should always remember that prevention is better than cure, Siddaramaiah said.
Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge who is also AICC President recalled the struggle he and former chief minister late Dharm Singh made for bringing amendment to Article 371 J of the Constitution. As the amendment was done a decade back and as the Jayadeva Institute was constructed with the grant of KKRDB which was formed under Article371 J, it was decided to have 371 beds in Jayadeva Hospital at Kalaburagi, Mallikarjun Kharge said.
Minister for medical education Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil who briefed about Jayadeva Institute of Kalaburagi said that Jayadeva Institute started functioning from the third Floor of GIMS Hospital from the year 2016.
The foundation stone for the new building of Jayadeva Hospital was laid on 17th September 2020 and the inauguration was done on 22nd December 2024. KKRDB President Dr. Ajay Singh who inaugurated the auditorium of the hospital said that the KKRDB has given the grant of Rs. 262.20 crore needed for the complete construction of the building.
Bidar district in-charge minister Eshwar Khandre also spoke at the occasion. Kalaburagi-South MLA Allamaprabhu Patil presided over the event and the director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences Dr. Ravindranath welcomed the guests.