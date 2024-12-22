Karnataka Min Satish wonders why police moved CT Ravi place to place

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI : Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Saturday said he was not aware on whose instructions BJP MLC CT Ravi was shifted from one station to another on Thursday night.

Ravi was arrested for allegedly making obscene remarks against Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. He was arrested on Thursday evening and was produced before the court on Friday morning.

Speaking to media persons in Belagavi, Jarkiholi, who is also Belagavi District in-charge Minister, said he had told the police to produce Ravi before the court on Thursday night and the issue would not have been hyped if the police had listened to his instructions.

Jarkiholi said there is no use in continuing the issue now as Ravi has already made it clear that he had not used any derogatory words. Many such incidents had taken place in Parliament and Vidhana Soudha and they were put to an end after those concerned tendered apologies, the minister said.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the BJP is blaming the police to cover up its mistakes. “Ravi hasn’t spoken badly just about Laxmi Hebbalkar. He has foul-mouthed Siddaramaiah too. He has used derogatory words in the House. Let the BJP leaders introspect their conduct,” he said.

Shivakumar said he would have condemned Congress leaders if they had made such a comment, but Leader of Opposition R Ashoka is defending the leaders in his party.

“I have settled a lot of such accounts. Everybody will settle the account according to their strengths,” Shivakumar said responding to a question on Ravi’s statement that he would settle the account.