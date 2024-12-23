59,772 government teacher posts vacant in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A staggering 59,772 posts of teachers remain vacant in government schools in Karnataka. Of these, 50,067 posts are vacant in primary schools and 9,705 in high schools. Also, 6,158 schools are managing with just one teacher.

Educationists argue that the government is eroding educational standards at all levels, from primary to high school, due to widespread teacher shortage and inadequate facilities that fail to attract even teachers.

Experts suggest that Karnataka should follow Kerala’s example, where Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated over five years to enhance school models for holistic educational development. They argue that shortage of teachers is a clear violation of the Right to Education, which mandates one teacher for every 30 students in primary schools, and one for every 35 students in higher primary schools.

Educationist Niranjanaradhya VP argued, “With 50,067 primary teacher positions vacant and 34,807 more retiring by 2028-29, how can we maintain quality education?” He stressed that without immediate action, the education system will face an 80,000-strong vacancy backlog, crippling schools across the state.

To tackle shortage, the department has turned to 45,000 guest teachers, with about 35,000 of them working at the primary level alone.