Addressing climate change can prevent mass migration to cities: Narayana Murthy

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder N Narayana Murthy recently warned that failure to address climate change could lead to “mass migration” to cities like Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. However, experts argue that the focus should shift from alarming predictions of mass migration to developing climate-resilient cities with actionable plans.

Experts emphasise that all major Indian cities face similar challenges at different levels of severity. With no other place to escape to, experts say we must tackle these issues head-on in their own cities. The opportunities are here, and so should the solutions.

Harish Bijoor, brand guru and founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inclusive, said that addressing the impact of climate change requires a two-fold approach, with efforts ensuring that people can continue to live comfortably in their local terrains.

“This means prioritizing the development of infrastructure in smaller towns, villages and climate-vulnerable areas. Hinterlands and regions facing harsh climate conditions must be identified, marked and equipped with necessary resources to mitigate the effects of climate change,” Bijoor said, adding that planning and investment in these areas are crucial to prevent mass migration.

Megacities like Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad need to prepare for the inevitable influx of migrants seeking better opportunities, he stressed, highlighting that these cities are on the path to becoming “greater” versions of themselves, with far-flung areas increasingly becoming integral parts of urban life.