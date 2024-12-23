Bangalore University students struggle as campus lacks bus shelters

BENGALURU: Students and staff of Bangalore University, who rely on BMTC buses for their daily commute, are facing difficulties due to a lack of proper bus shelters across the Jnanabharathi campus.

The absence of shelters is especially problematic during the monsoon, with many students reporting that they often miss classes after getting drenched while waiting for buses.

The BMTC operates buses frequently on the Jnanabharathi route, connecting the campus to key city hubs like KR Market and Majestic and other areas like Ullal, Mallathahalli. However, with over 4,000 students relying on BMTC buses for daily commutes, apart from two bus shelters -one at the university and the other at the Quarters, the remaining three bus stops do not have any bus shelter inside the campus causing significant inconvenience to students and staff.

Student leader G Lokesh Ram told TNIE that students and staff members rely heavily on public transport. However, the absence of bus stops has made their daily commutes challenging.

“Students and staff depend heavily on public transport. Without proper bus shelters, especially during rains, students often miss classes.” He urged the university to take up the issue with officials concerned at BBMP to get bus shelters.

Responding to the outcry, Dr Jayakumar, registrar of Bangalore University, acknowledged the issue and highlighted that the university is planning to address the problem through a public-private partnership.

“We will ensure introducing electric buses within the campus to provide sustainable transport options for students and staff. The university management board will also install dedicated stands for electric vehicles, enhancing the campus’ transport infrastructure,” said a senior university member.