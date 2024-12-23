Bengaluru techie, cop suicide cases highlight men’s struggles in urban marriages

BENGALURU: While women have historically borne the brunt of patriarchy, two recent suicides in Bengaluru — that of a techie and a head police constable — have brought attention to the complexities faced by men in urban marriages.

In both cases, victims left detailed notes accusing their wives and in-laws of causing emotional and financial distress. These cases also raise a pressing question: Would the consequences have been different if the victims were women? While law providers say the legal response would have likely been the same, police officials suggest the consequences might have been “more immediate and severe” if the roles had been reversed, revealing the complexities of how gender dynamics influence legal and social reactions.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2022 data, men accounted for 1,22,724 suicides of a total of 1,70,896 — which is 71.81 per cent of all suicides. NCRB data also reveals that family problems and marriage-related issues were the leading causes of suicide in metropolitan cities, accounting for 32.5 per cent of the cases.

Lacking evidence: Experts

Experts in marriage litigation, police officials and marriage counsellors told The New Indian Express that cases of women filing complaints against their husbands and families, accusing them of threats and torture, have become increasingly common. In these cases, a woman’s statement is often presumed to be the truth, placing the burden of proof on the husband to disprove the allegations.