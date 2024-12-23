Karnataka transport departments disburse Rs 224.05 crore in dues to 11,694 retirees

BENGALURU: Four transport corporation of Karnataka - Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) disbursed Rs 224.05 crore towards gratuity and earned leave encashment to 11,694 retired employees.

The dues pending since January 1, 2020 were disbursed by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy here on Saturday at the KSRTC head office. Reddy symbolically handed over cheques for gratuity and leave encashment to three retired employees.

The total amount includes payments for 4,711 retired employees of KSRTC, totalling Rs 86.55 crore. BMTC disbursed Rs 50.25 crore to 1,833 retirees, while NWKRTC and KKRTC released Rs 51.50 crore and Rs 35.75 crore to 3,116 and 2,034 retired employees respectively.

Reddy stated that during a previous meeting with employee organisations, several demands were discussed and as part of these resolutions a provisional list of inter-corporation transfers for 1,308 driving and technical staff across four corporations has already been released.