Man mows down younger brother with tractor over property row in Karnataka's Belgavi

BELAGAVI: A man allegedly murdered his younger brother over a property dispute in Yaragatti town of Saundatti taluk in Belagavi district. The accused, Maruti Bhavihal (30), was arrested within 24 hours of the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Gopal Bhavihal (27), a resident of Yaragatti town of Saundatti taluk. According to sources, the brothers, sons of farmer Arjun Bhavihal, had an ongoing dispute over their ancestral property. Despite dividing the property and family assets, including three tractors, just 10 days ago, tensions remained high between the siblings. Gopal, an alcoholic, frequently quarrelled with his family over his share.

However, the conflict escalated when Gopal kept his tractor at his wife’s house, angering Maruti, who believed the tractor was purchased by their father. Following repeated arguments, Maruti allegedly planned to end the dispute permanently and hatched a plan to murder his younger brother.

On Friday evening, when Gopal was travelling on his two-wheeler on Budigoppa Road, Maruti followed him on his tractor and rammed into him. He did not stop his tractor until Gopal died. On a tip-off, police from Murgod station reached the spot and sent the body for an autopsy.