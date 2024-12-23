Political, religious leaders condemn CT Ravi’s derogatory remarks against Hebbalkar

BENGALURU: While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly hit out at BJP MLC CT Ravi calling his remarks against Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar “a criminal offence”, political leaders and religious heads have also strongly condemned Ravi.

Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji of the Kudalsangama Panchamasali Lingayat Peetha, also lambasted Ravi. “We will not tolerate such foul language used by an MLC against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. This is utterly disgraceful. There is no question of tolerating any form of disrespect towards women in India,” the seer said, stressing the need for respect towards women in every sphere of life.

MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, a prominent Lingayat Panchamsali leader, condemned Ravi with equal vigour. “It is no surprise that Ravi’s remarks reflect the toxic culture fostered by the BJP. We elect representatives to serve the people, not to indulge in cheap rhetoric,” he added. Kashappanavar further referred to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s previous remark that

“CT Ravi’s tongue and brain are not connected,” which he said aptly explained Ravi’s inconsiderate comments.

Former MP DK Suresh said, “Do the behaviour and comments of CT Ravi about women reflect well on the BJP?” He went on to highlight the hypocrisy within the BJP, asking, “While BJP leaders preach about culture, where has that culture gone? Is this the culture that RSS advocates?” He demanded that the RSS, which is supposed to instill values in BJP leaders, take responsibility and rein in their actions.

Suresh also accused the media of failing to hold Ravi accountable, saying, “How come there is no condemnation from any BJP leader about Ravi’s comments? Why do media outlets continue to support them when they fail to condemn the insults directed at women?”

Suresh warned, “People perceive Kannadigas as cultured. But with the growing hostility and derogatory remarks from BJP leaders towards women, isn’t the state’s honour being tarnished? Over the last decade, BJP leaders’ misconduct towards women has only increased, signalling a dangerous decline in values.

This growing trend of ridicule and mockery is unacceptable. I urge everyone to be vigilant and act responsibly.”