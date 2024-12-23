Karnataka

We have audio, video proof of Ravi using derogatory remarks against Laxmi Hebbalkar: CM Siddaramaiah

The incident is highly condemnable and amounts to a criminal offence, the CM said.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and others after the inauguration of 371-bed facility of Jayadeva Hospital in Kalaburagi on Sunday (Photo | Express)
Express News Service
KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said audio and video evidence exists to prove that BJP MLC CT Ravi used derogatory remarks against Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on the floor of the Council in Belagavi on December 19.

Speaking to the media in Kalaburagi, Siddaramaiah said that the words used by MLC CT Ravi against minister Laxmi Hebbalkar amount to a “criminal offence”.

The CM said that several MLCs witnessed the incident. “The incident is highly condemnable. It amounts to a criminal offence,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that none of the BJP leaders condemned Ravi for his action.

Ravi, a former minister, was arrested for allegedly using abusive language against Hebbalkar inside the Council on the last day of the winter session of the legislature in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on December 19. He was later granted bail by court.

