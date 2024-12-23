Prahlad Joshi alleges Belagavi police planned fake encounter of BJP MLC CT Ravi

BAGALKOT: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prahlad Joshi has alleged that the Belagavi police had initially planned to stage a fake encounter to eliminate BJP MLC CT Ravi.

Addressing the media in Bagalkot on Saturday, Joshi credited the media for thwarting the alleged plan by ensuring transparency through their live coverage.

He said that the vigilance of local journalists, who provided real-time updates, played a critical role in exposing the situation.

According to Joshi, some reporters even climbed onto police vehicles late at night to record footage and broadcast live updates about Ravi’s arrest. Their actions, Joshi said, prevented any potential misconduct by the police.

“We must thank the media for their proactive approach. Without their timely intervention and live coverage, there was a real possibility of the police carrying out a fake encounter,” Joshi remarked. He emphasised that the presence of cameras and the dissemination of real-time information acted as a deterrent, forcing the police to act in a transparent manner.

The incident has drawn widespread attention, with questions being raised about the actions of the Belagavi police and the broader implications of Joshi’s allegations. While details of the arrest and the events leading up to it remain under scrutiny, Joshi’s statement has added a controversial dimension to the case, prompting demands for further investigation.

The allegations come amid heightened political tensions in the region, with opposition parties calling for clarity on the matter.