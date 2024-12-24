BJP leaders openly insulting Ambedkar, says Karnakata Congress in charge Surjewala

BELAGAVI: Hitting out at Home Minister Amit Shah over his comments on Dr BR Ambedkar in the Lok Sabha, Congress National General Secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday said the architect of the Constitution is being insulted and humiliated openly today.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Monday, Surjewala said it is unfortunate that BJP leaders are insulting Ambedkar and abusing him.

“They have put the Constitution under their bulldozer. When BJP leaders are involved in joking about Ambedkar, do you think they will ever spare AICC Chairman Mallikarjuna Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi,"he said.

"The same ideology (of the BJP) led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi as the same ideology was opposed to Gandhi when he was alive,’’ he added.