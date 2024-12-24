Fake caste certificate case Karnataka HC directs cops to conclude probe against MLA Manjunatha

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state police to conduct and conclude the investigation as expeditiously as possible against the then Mulbagal MLA G Manjunatha, now representing Kolar from Congress, since the crime related to a false caste certificate allegedly obtained by him in 2012 is six years old.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while rejecting the petition filed by Manjunatha against the registration of the crime under the provisions of IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and the proceedings pending before the trial court in Kolar.

The judge noted that the crime was not even investigated as the petition was before the Supreme Court. Six years have passed and the apex court has concluded the proceedings and even the high court, while disposing of the petition, clearly indicated that it amounts to playing fraud on the Constitution.

Also, it was a clear case that the petitioner contested the election on a caste certificate which was on the face of it false and he also became a lawmaker by stealing away a constituency that was meant to a person genuinely belonging to the Scheduled Caste.

The finding is undoubtedly in continuation of what was observed by the coordinate Bench which has become a subject matter of the impugned crime. “Therefore, I do not find any warrant to interfere with the impugned crime,” the judge said.