Karnataka: BJP MLC Ravi to move breach of privilege motion in Council

CHIKKAMAGALURU: BJP MLC C T Ravi on Monday said he will move a breach of privilege motion in the Legislative Council. This came after the police arrested him outside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha following a heated exchange between the ruling Congress and Opposition members in the House. The former minister will also lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission seeking legal action against the police's “high-handedness”.

Speaking to media persons at his residence here, the former minister said BJP state president BY Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka will launch the ‘Belagavi Chalo’ rally if the police do not take action on the attempt to attack him and those who instigated it.

He alleged that on the pretext of protecting him, he was shifted from place to place and was taken to sugarcane fields with six policemen, which is suspicious. “A plot to murder me was hatched and something else could have happened. In the beginning, I assumed that the chief minister had no role in the incident, but going by his comments now, I think it was a collective plan on the part of the police and the state government.

This is why we are demanding a judicial inquiry into the matter,’’ he said. He also wondered if there were separate laws for the Congress and BJP. Meanwhile, the Chikkamagaluru city police have filed an FIR under the Motor Vehicles Act against the owners of seven ambulances for misusing sirens while receiving Ravi at the Magadi handpost on Saturday night.