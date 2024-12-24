Karnataka: Police register FIR against group that tried to ‘attack’ BJP MLC CT Ravi 

BELAGAVI: Under pressure from the BJP leadership, the police have registered an FIR against unidentified groups in the alleged attempt to attack MLC CT Ravi during the conclusion of the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi on December 19.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang said the Bagewadi police registered a case against a group, which is yet to be identified and which allegedly attempted to attack Ravi during the legislature session in Belagavi.

He said the case was filed after receiving a letter from the Legislative Council about the alleged attack attempt on Ravi. Iada Martin said the police will verify the video footage of the alleged attack bid to identify the attackers. The police would initiate action against them and include their names in the police case filed on Monday.

On why Ravi was shifted from one place to another throughout the night after his arrest on the evening of December 19, the commissioner said they had received information about the possible attack on Ravi at that time and that was why he was taken away as a safety measure.

It may be noted that several groups of the supporters of Hebbalkar tried to attack Ravi near Suvarna Vidhan Soudha when he was arrested by the police. A small group of people had rushed to the first floor of the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha where the Legislative Council is located and attempted to enter the council hall to allegedly attack Ravi.