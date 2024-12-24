Mahazar in Council only if chairman permits, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday said the police will conduct the spot mahazar in the Legislative Council only if they get permission from Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti.

Speaking to media persons here, he said the police will ask for permission and it will not be done without permission from the council chairman. The council has its own rules and the police will work within that framework, he said.

If the council chairman writes to the police stating that fake video clips of the council are doing the rounds, the police can get them examined at the forensic science laboratory, he said responding to a question. The home minister said police officers do not have to ask the government for everything as they have to follow their procedures. They may take decisions on the spot and submit a report if the government asks for it, he said.

Asked about BJP leaders’ allegations that the police were acting on the directions of DyCM DK Shivakumar and Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Parameshwara said if they have full information let them share it and he can verify it. “They (police) will only follow the instructions from the CM and home minister. In this kind of issue, they will not listen to others as they (police officers) are also accountable. If they have listened to others, they have to defend themselves,” he said.

He rubbished the allegations that there was a conspiracy to murder Ravi in a fake encounter. “Please ask Shivakumar if he defends his statement. There is no use of my reaction to his statement,” he said when asked about Shivakumar’s statement that Ravi was lucky to come out alive from the home turf of Hebbalkar.

Parameshwara also said the government will not permit the BJP’s Belagavi Chalo protest march.