Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar vows to carry on legal battle against BJP MLC, releases video clips of incident

BELAGAVI: Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar released two video clips related to alleged derogatory remarks made against her by MLC CT Ravi in the Council on December 19. Releasing the video clips at a press conference here on Monday, she claimed the first video clip contains the derogatory remark made by Ravi, while the second has his statement saying, “Rahul Gandhi is a ‘drug addict’”.

Hebbalkar told the media that she was shocked by Ravi’s remarks and she will continue her legal fight against him. She claimed that she was stunned into silence for the last two days, unable to bear her mental agony. Hebbalkar said she has suffered a lot in her career and worked hard to make a mark in politics. The minister said she never had it easy in life and the red carpet was never laid out for her.

She said Ravi has not repented his statement, and is instead celebrating by receiving garlands and bouquets. Hebbalkar said she will file a complaint with Council Chairman Basavarj Horatti.

“The police should expedite their investigation against Ravi and the FSL report to ascertain facts should come out soon. Even in such a situation, unfortunately, BJP leaders are supporting Ravi,’’ she regretted.

Hebbalkar criticised Ravi for claiming that he was injured after his arrest and the police were trying to kill him in an encounter. “It was shameless of him to have made such claims. The people of the entire state are ridiculing him. The police did what they were supposed to as per rules, but BJP leaders are trying to derail the case. I will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu against Ravi and will meet both of them in this connection if possible,’’ she added.