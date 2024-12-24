Nine projects worth Rs 9,823 crore get nod, to generate 5,605 jobs in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The 64th meeting of the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, approved nine projects with a total investment of Rs 9,823.31 crore, which are expected to create approximately 5,605 jobs.

The three new projects approved by the SHLCC are: M/s DN Solutions India Pvt Ltd’s Rs 998 crore investment at the ITIR, Devanahalli, expected to create 467 jobs; M/s Silectric Semiconductor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd’s Rs 3,425.60 crore project at Kochanahalli, Mysuru, aimed at generating 460 jobs, and M/s Sansera Engineering Ltd’s Rs 2,150 crore project at Harohalli, which is estimated to create 3,500 jobs.

The six expansion or amended projects include M/s Musashi Autoparts India Pvt Ltd’s Rs 122.66 crore investment at Doddaballapura, creating 478 jobs; M/s JSW Cement Ltd’s Rs 486.82 crore project at Toranagal, Ballari, generating 225 jobs; M/s NIDEC Industrial Automation India Pvt Ltd’s Rs 200 crore project at Belur, Dharwad, creating 150 jobs; M/s Epsilon Carbon Pvt Ltd’s Rs 740 crore expansion at Sandur, generating 325 jobs; M/s K B Steels Pvt Ltd’s Rs 852.49 crore investment at Hosapete, Vijayanagara; and M/s Sify Data Managed Services Ltd’s Rs 847.74 crore project at the High-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park, according to a statement issued by the Industries Department.

CM Siddaramaiah warns of action

The CM said the first semiconductor project in the state will be established at the Kochanahalli Electronics Manufacturing Cluster near Mysuru. He urged investors acquiring KIADB plots to operationalise their units within the prescribed timelines. Penalties will be imposed on those failing to comply with the guidelines, he said.

He said the government is exploring the possibility of profit-sharing between sugar mills and farmers and officials have been instructed to examine similar practices in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.