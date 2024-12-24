Ravi-Laxmi episode a closed chapter, says Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti

BENGALURU: Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Monday said that the issue of BJP MLC CT Ravi’s alleged derogatory remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the House a few days ago, is a closed chapter as they have not lodged any complaint with him regarding breach of their privilege.

“As of now, it is a closed chapter as they have not approached me with a complaint. If they (including Ravi) give it in writing, I will consider taking action by the privilege committee,” he said.

He said police interference in the alleged spat between Ravi and Hebbalkar during the session in Belagavi is unacceptable. That’s why he turned down the police commissioner’s move to conduct a ‘mahzar’ inside the House as it was adjourned sine die. However, he clarified that he would go through the rules and look into previous incidents and take a final call on the issue.

‘Police arresting Ravi not under our purview’

“Police should not interfere in the incident that took place inside the House. They have no authority as far as matters inside the House are concerned. However, police arresting Ravi outside the House will not come under our purview as it is up to them and the government to take action,” Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti clarified.

“We will not interfere in Ravi’s arrest, which happened outside the House. But I was in touch with Ravi till 1 am that day. I even spoke to the police commissioner and warned him that he (commissioner) will be held responsible if anything happened to Ravi. I also spoke to the superintendent police at 5am. I have instructed the police commissioner to take action against those who tried to attack Ravi,” he said.