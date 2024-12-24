Union minister H D Kumaraswamy says Congress re-started revenge politics in Karnataka

HARADANAHALLI (HASSAN): Taking Congress leaders to task for allegedly doing the worst politics in the state, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy said that the state government is deliberately targeting opposition leaders using police force.

Speaking to media persons here after visiting his family deities Deveshwara and Deviramma at Udaya Pura and Ranganatha temple of Mavinakere in Holenarasipur taluk, he said that the police have failed to provide justice to the needy and that laws have been flouted while tackling the C T Ravi incident. Condemning how the police handled former minister C T Ravi’s issue, he said the police ill-treated him and allegedly attacked him by flouting norms.

Suspecting government interference in the Ravi issue, HDK said he had directed the police to take Ravi on rounds instead of producing him before a special court in Bengaluru. He said many police officers would lose their jobs if there was an impartial probe.

Coming down heavily on Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, he said is Parameshwara active and discharging his duties properly? The Union Minister said the state government has started the new politics of taking revenge by targeting the opposition leaders, raising decades-old issues. He suspected that a similar practice of revenge politics may continue in future. MLA H D Revanna and Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash were present.