Actor Shivarajkumar gets cancerous bladder removed in US; artificial bladder created from intestine

BENGALURU: Kannada film actor Shivarajkumar has got his cancerous bladder removed in a Miami-based hospital in the US after surgery, the surgeon who performed the operation on him said in a video message.

Dr Murugesh Manoharan also said that an artificial bladder was created using the actor's intestine.

The surgeon was seen in the video with Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and Shivarajkumar's wife Geetha. Geetha is Bangarappa's sister.

Later, the actor's family shared a press release stating, "We are pleased to share an update regarding Shivarajkumar's recent medical procedure.The surgery performed earlier on Wednesday was successful and we are glad to report that Shivarajkumar is now in stable condition and recovering well.