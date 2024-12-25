BJP netas meet Governor, seek judicial probe into police action in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Opposition leaders on Tuesday sought Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s intervention seeking a judicial probe into police “high-handedness” in the arrest of BJP MLC CT Ravi.

The former minister was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the Governor, Opposition Leader in the Assembly R Ashoka said they explained to the governor how Ravi was “tortured, driven around all night for around 500 km, and taken to isolated places”.

“They took him to the forest, sugarcane fields and a stone quarry. The government sent out a message that police stations are not safe. It is laughable. The government is like a buffoon,” Ashoka said. They explained everything to the Governor and appealed for providing appropriate security to Ravi as he faces threats from extremists.

The BJP leader hit out at the Belagavi police, who claimed that Ravi was taken to different places for his safety as people were gathering near police stations.

Ashoka said they are demanding an impartial probe and a judicial probe must be ordered. “Who was calling the police officers over the phone (after Ravi’s arrest)? Was it the CM or DyCM? Once that is proved, it will be known if it is political or not,” he said. Ravi had claimed that police officers were getting calls every ten minutes and they were following the instructions given to them.

Ashoka said if it can happen to an MLC, what about the common people in the state? The governor is a custodian of the Constitution and there is a need to send a message, he said. “It is a black spot on the government. The governor must intervene,” Ashoka said.

BENGALURU:

Ashoka was accompanied by former CM and MP Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy and other senior leaders.