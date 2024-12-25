Case against MLC CT Ravi handed over to CID: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

HUBBALLI: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the case filed against BJP MLC CT Ravi for his alleged derogatory remarks against Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation.

Addressing reporters at the airport here, he, however, refused to comment on it. It is inappropriate to issue statements while the case is now being investigated by the CID, he said.

On Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti’s statement that the Ravi-Laxmi episode is a closed chapter, the home minister said that Horatti and the police are doing their duties. Horatti might have made that statement based on certain facts.

On the delay in taking action against those who had attempted to attack Ravi on the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, he attributed it to certain unavoidable reasons.

On allegations of interference by the Home Department in the case, he said that the department functions responsibly, adhering only to directives from the chief minister or the home minister.

On Union minister Prahlad Joshi’s remark that Karnataka’s home minister is incompetent, Dr Parameshwara hit back, stating that would he (Joshi) accept being labeled as an incompetent Union minister.