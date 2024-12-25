Civil society leaders want paper ballots back, urge Congress to discuss issue in Belagavi meet

BENGALURU: Several civil society leaders and former bureaucrats have urged AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to continue with the campaign against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with party MP Rahul Gandhi at the helm. This comes at a time when the issue has gained support from senior Opposition leaders, including BSP’s Mayawati and Sharad Pawar of NCP (SP).

The civil society leaders have in a second letter on December 22 urged the Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to take up the issue in the upcoming Congress meet in Belagavi.

The present letters have been written by civil society group consisting of Tara Rao of Eddelu Karnataka, Prof Harish Karnick, IIT Kanpur (retd), activist Teesta Setalvad, retired IAS officer MG Devasahayam, activist Noor Sridhar, journalist Jitendra Nath Nandi, Dr Sunilam Activist, Dr Bharath Patankar, Prafulla Samantara, Shyam Gaekwad and many others.