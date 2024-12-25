Karnataka's Nandini launches idli-dosa batter

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the Nandini idli-dosa batter on Wednesday.

The batter will be available in 450-gram and 900-gram packs priced at Rs 40 and Rs 80 respectively. The batter manufactured in Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) unit will be sold in all Nandini milk parlours from December 26.

The KMF officials reasoned that the delay in launching the brand in the market was due to CM’s schedule and the Belagavi winter session. Sources in KMF also maintained that there is nothing political about the delay in the launch of the batter.

KMF Chairman Bheema Naik told The New Indian Express that the batter will be available in Bengaluru and the sales across the state will start in the first quarter of 2025.

The batter will be sold in the milk parlours. It will gradually be made available through the milkmen at people’s doorstep based on consumers' demand.

Explaining the difference between Nandini’s batter and the other brands available in the market, KMF Managing Director Shivaswamy said: “The one we are selling has whey protein. This is ideal for consumers, as protein intake is essential for a healthy breakfast.”

Explaining the details, a senior KMF official said that five per cent of whey protein was added to every 100 grams of batter. It is naturally extracted from milk and its by-products including paneer.

“Generally south Indian delicacies, especially breakfast food items have high carbohydrates and less protein. This batter has been made in such a way that it will help those going to gyms. To start with, we are targeting around 1000-2000 kgs sales per day and are hoping that demand will increase," an official said.