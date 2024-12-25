NIA court sentences trio from Bhatkal

BENGALURU: The Special Court for NIA cases on Tuesday sentenced Dr Syed Ismail Afaaque to life imprisonment, and two other accused, Abdul Saboor and Saddam Husen, to 10 years simple imprisonment for hatching a conspiracy to carry out blasts ahead of US President Barack Obama’s visit to India on January 26, 2015, for Republic Day.

The three accused, who are from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district, were reportedly following instructions from Pakistan.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.55 lakh on Afaaque, and Rs 95,000 each on Saboor and Husen. The three were sentenced under various sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

Passing the order, Special Court Judge Gangadhara CM said the period of detention undergone by the offenders in judicial custody should be set off against the term of imprisonment imposed on them, as provided under Section 428 CrPC and the documents or properties of the case be preserved until conclusion of the trial against the other absconding accused persons.

The case was registered at Pulakeshinagar police station in the city in 2015, and investigated and chargesheeted by then CCB ACP Thammaiah MK.